Austria and Germany have the worst rates of COVID-19 epidemic

In Vienna, thousands of people marched against the new antiquated measures of the Austrian government. On Saturday November 20, according to the Vienna police, approximately 35,000 people demanded that the government abandon a complete lockdown associated with the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Car traffic in the center of Vienna was paralyzed in connection with the protest action.

There were no serious violations of order, the police detained 10 people.

From November 22, the Austrian government will introduce a nationwide lockdown, which will apply to all residents of the country, including those who have been vaccinated and who have been ill. This statement was made on November 19 by Austrian Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. This decision was made in connection with a sharp increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection. Leaving your home without good reason will be prohibited. All cultural and recreational activities in the country will be canceled.

The Chancellor called the lockdown decision “very difficult.”

Schallenberg called the lockdown a very difficult decision. He promised that the new restrictions will last no more than 20 days and that no later than December 13, 2G rule will come into force, according to which vaccinated and ill citizens will enjoy greater freedom. It is planned to evaluate the first results of the lockdown in 10 days.

It was also announced that from February 1, 2022, vaccination against coronavirus in Austria will become mandatory.

Meanwhile, the situation with the coronavirus in Germany is getting worse. The average spread of the virus nationwide on Saturday 20 November was 362 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the epidemic.

German politicians representing parties negotiating the creation of a government coalition oppose mandatory vaccinations, Deutsche Welle reported.