Autoexpert named a possible cause of an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt

A loud traffic accident that occurred in Moscow on Saturday, November 20, in which the famous autoblogger Said Gubdensky died, could have happened due to the fact that Gubdensky’s car skidded and he lost control. This opinion was expressed in an interview with “Zvezda” by auto expert Vladimir Sazhin.

“He got carried away. He went sideways – this is a skid. When changing lanes – either there was a track, or he really had summer tires, well-worn – and he just went sideways. He got carried away, ”said the specialist.

According to him, the skid could occur due to the sharp maneuvers on the road that the reckless driver made.

“It is necessary to avoid abrupt maneuvers – acceleration and deceleration. He was accelerating, he was skidded, he went sideways, he was carried away. Look, when the picture is enlarged there, when he starts to go sideways, just at that moment the car lost control, ”Sazhin said.

At the same time, he emphasized that any car can go into a skid, and in order to prevent this from happening, it is necessary to observe the speed limit, avoid sudden maneuvers and rearrangements.

“Any car, it is located for this. Whether it is front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, if the car goes into a skid, it is difficult to do anything with it. All these extreme driving courses that are taught in stadiums, they teach how to get a car out of a skid. But there is more space in the stadium than on the road and there are no obstacles. The driver needs to drive the vehicle so as not to be able to pull the car out of the skid, and not to allow the skid itself. And this is just the high-speed mode (its observance – editor’s note) and abrupt maneuvers, abrupt rearrangements (avoiding them – editor’s note), “he summed up.

In the afternoon on Saturday, November 20, a foreign car, which was driven by Said Gubdensky, skidded on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow and thrown into the oncoming lane. As a result of the collision with another vehicle, the blogger died on the spot, his passenger – the president of the Federation of Auto and Motor Sports of Dagestan, 32-year-old Zaur Ibragimov – was taken to the hospital, where he died soon after. The capital’s prosecutor’s office said that Gubdensky had repeatedly violated traffic rules and even was deprived of the right to drive a car.