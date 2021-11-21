Belarus resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine – RBK

The Ministry of Energy of Belarus announced the termination of supplies on November 17. In the morning of the same day, automatic equipment disconnected the first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant from the network, after which experts began to find out the cause of the incident.

Photo: Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters



Belarus has resumed export of electricity to Ukraine since November 21. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry in Telegram.

“The export is carried out in accordance with the contract signed for November,” the message says.

On November 17, Belarus announced the cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine. “The possibility of further supplying electricity to Ukraine will be considered by the Belarusian side, taking into account the technical capabilities,” the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

In the morning of the same day, automatic equipment disconnected the first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant from the network. Specialists will find out the reasons for the shutdown, the radiation background in the area of ​​the station is normal, the Ministry of Energy said.

In the spring of this year, Kiev banned the import of electricity from Belarus, as it considered the use of this energy “contrary to the strategic goals of Ukraine in the energy sector, in particular the synchronization of the United Energy System of Ukraine with ENTSO-E (European Community of Backbone Network Operators in the Electricity Industry. – RBK), and a potential threat to energy security ”.