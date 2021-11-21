Biden announced plans to run for a second term in 2024

US President Joe Biden. Archive photo Photo: EPA / Vostock-photo

Moscow. November 21. INTERFAX.RU – US President Joe Biden and his inner circle assure supporters of the 79-year-old American leader’s plans to run for a second term in 2024, The Washington Post writes on Saturday.

The publication reports that Biden announced his intention to participate in the elections at a fundraising event for the Democratic Party. Not all Democrats believe that Biden will run for a second term due to a decrease in the president’s rating – by now, about 40% of the country’s population approve of Biden’s work as president. According to the newspaper, by the time of the vote, Biden will be 81 years old, so some Democratic Party officials told the newspaper that they were skeptical about such statements by the president and his aides.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell noted that Biden will not run if he realizes that he cannot do the job physically or emotionally.

Earlier, on November 14, the results of a poll by The Washington Post and ABC News were published, according to which it can be seen that Joe Biden’s rating dropped to a record low of 41%. Joe Biden’s work is disapproved by 53% of Americans surveyed. Of those surveyed, 6% said they had no opinion on the quality of Biden’s work.