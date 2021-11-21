Biden got the right words for Mexico

President Joe Biden, 79, returned to duty after surgery (under general anesthesia) to remove a polyp. Everything seems to be fine, but, as it became known, the doctor recommended that Biden undergo an additional examination – due to the increased coughing and less free gait. But it is already clear that America’s “gait” has become less free: the President of Mexico refuses to issue visas to the officers of the US Anti-Drug Service, because in America they are raising the question that they are subject only to their own jurisdiction. But it was believed that the US-Canada-Mexico summit initiated by Biden was intended to show that at least in the neighborhood everything is fine. After Afghanistan and the fall of Biden’s rating to 36%.

America is back. Biden has been talking about this from the first minutes of his presidency, and now he is gathering at the table “three amigos” – the unofficial name of the trilateral summit of the leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States. The former owner of the White House did not arrange such gatherings.

“I want to thank you for taking part in this first North American Leadership Summit since 2016. We can solve all the problems if we just take the time to talk to each other, work together,” says Biden.

The current owner of the White House has to be the collector of North American lands after his predecessor erected a thousand-kilometer wall on the border with Mexico. Biden froze its construction, but there was also a wall of confusion that grew due to Trump’s completely politically incorrect statements. He, criticizing Mexico City, did not hesitate in expressions for gaps on the border.

Biden seemed to be able to find the right words. “During our first phone call, incumbent President Biden said that we would not be seen as the backyard of the United States. We appreciate that,” Mexican President Lopez Obrador said.

For his willingness to change the status of illegal immigrants, Biden receives special thanks from Lopez Obrador. At the summit, they preferred to remain silent about the other side of this medal.

All Latin America knows about Biden’s hospitality, and many want to use it. From El Salvador and Nicaragua, Ecuador and Cuba on foot, and the path stretches for months, they go to the US border. They go through Mexico. The pilgrimage has led to an increase in crime, covid outbreaks in Mexican cities that border the United States.

The Canadian Prime Minister, who easily passes over from English to French, speaks of a joint fight against covid. Countries in North America will help South America with vaccines.

A painful topic for Justin Trudeau is Biden’s decision to freeze construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The new administration is abandoning the project in favor of alternative energy. Not only Canadian oil, but also a number of goods cannot enter the US market due to the state program “Buy American”. Foreign suppliers do not stand up to competition. All this, of course, does not fit into the trade agreement that is in force between the countries.

“We are committed to ensuring that our integrated North American economy creates decent jobs and supports the middle class in our three countries. This will also be backed by a world-class trade agreement that protects workers’ rights,” Trudeau said.

In front of the cameras, the leaders spoke for no more than 10 minutes. The remaining 2.5 hours of negotiations were held behind closed doors. Instead of a joint press conference, the journalists saw a statement on the results of the work. The meeting, as stated in the document, confirmed a strong relationship.

It is significant that the Canadian Prime Minister did not limit his visit to Washington by visiting the White House. Justin Trudeau also came to the Capitol. Negotiations with congressmen. For reliability. After all, no one will give guarantees that with the advent of the new administration, the United States will not again start quarreling with its neighbors.