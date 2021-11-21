https://ria.ru/20211121/bayden-1760025160.html
Biden intends to run for a second term, media reported
US President Joe Biden is set to run for a second term in 2024, despite a 40% approval rating, according to The Washington Post. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021
WASHINGTON, November 21 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is set to run for a second term in 2024, despite a 40% approval rating, according to The Washington Post. A poll by USA Today and the University of Suffolk, published earlier in November, showed that only 38% of voters and the majority are against his participation in the next elections. Biden himself wants to participate in the race, in 2024 he will turn 82 years old. Many observers, however, believe that the Democrats will bet on Kamala Harris, who will be only 57 years old. According to the newspaper, the president’s inner circle has assured allies in recent days that he is ready for re-election. At the same time, the party doubts this will be the right decision, given Biden’s age, declining approval of White House policies, electorate concerns about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. his teams have not dispelled doubts, some of them are skeptical about these words and believe that it is beneficial for the president to talk about it so that his position does not weaken now. Others fear another campaign will involve a much busier timetable than the relatively quiet 2020, when most of the events were held virtually due to the pandemic. Democrats will support him early, but if he abandons such plans, the Democratic Party may be left without a clear leader ahead of the primaries. The publication draws attention to the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris does not have the unconditional support of the majority. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg is being seen as another potential candidate, with an official announcement not expected until the end of the midterm congressional elections.
A poll published earlier in November by USA Today and the University of Suffolk showed that only 38% of voters support the activities of the current head of state and the majority are against his participation in the next elections. Biden himself wants to participate in the race, in 2024 he will turn 82 years old. Many observers, however, believe that the Democrats will bet on Kamala Harris, who will be only 57 years old.
As the newspaper notes, the president’s inner circle has been assuring the allies in recent days that he is ready for re-election. At the same time, the party doubts this will be the right decision, given Biden’s age, declining approval levels for White House policies, electorate concerns about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.
“The only thing I heard from him is that he plans to run again,” said friend of the president, former Senator Chris Dodd.
However, conversations with 28 strategists and Democratic officials turned out that the assurances of Biden and his team did not dispel doubts.
Some of them are skeptical about these words and believe that it is beneficial for the president to talk about it so that his position does not weaken already now. Others fear that another election campaign will involve a much more busy schedule than the relatively calm previous one – 2020, when most of the events were held virtually due to the pandemic.
At the same time, according to the newspaper, if Biden decides to participate in the presidential race, Democratic officials will support him at an early stage.
The official announcement is not expected until the end of the midterm congressional elections.
