The company, linked to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, helped a Chinese company buy a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2016. This is reported by the newspaper The New York Times…

According to the newspaper, in 2013, Hunter Biden with two other Americans participated in the creation of the investment firm BHR, which is registered in Shanghai. They got 30% of the shares in the company, and 70% went to Chinese investors, including Bank of China.

In 2016, Biden’s company was involved in the acquisition of the Tenke-Fungurume mine in the DRC by the Chinese firm China Molybdenum. BHR was involved in fundraising for the buyback of securities. Biden’s company managed to raise more than $ 1 billion, and the Chinese firm received 80% of the shares of the world’s largest cobalt mine.

Earlier in the U.S. Congress demanded impeach Biden over his son. Green accused Biden of conniving at corruption, because his son Hunter accepted gifts from citizens of other countries in exchange for the provision of services, and also influenced the politics of other countries.