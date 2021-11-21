Blake Lively gave up alcohol, and here’s why!

The actress spoke about the pros and cons of sobriety.





Blake Lively, 34, loves noisy companies and considers herself a very sociable person. However, the actress noted, from time to time at major events she feels separated from the team, since she does not drink alcohol. “I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like the culture itself,” Blake explained. feel like a part of the company. ”

To solve this problem, Lively found an elegant compromise: she developed a line of soft drinks inspired by famous cocktails. They can be mixed with alcohol or consumed separately. When asked why all this is needed, the actress replied that she really likes the taste and aroma. The main idea of ​​the company is to let people enjoy it all without feeling drunk and unhealthy.

Note that Blake is not the first in her family to become interested in the production of alcoholic beverages (in her case, alternative options). The actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, created his own brand of gin, Aviation American Gin. Lively herself often acts as a bartender at their parties. She also mentioned that despite her sober lifestyle, she sometimes likes to add a couple of drops of alcohol to her drinks. “This gives my cocktail a distinct aroma and flavor without having any effect,” explained Blake.