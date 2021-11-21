Blogger Gubdensky, who died in traffic accident in Moscow, complained of depression – Gazeta.Ru

Blogger Said Gubdensky, who died in an accident on Kutuzovsky Avenue, complained of depression and the evil eye. He also admitted that it was difficult for him to decide to move from Dagestan to Moscow.

“In the 20th (2020 – editor’s note), in general, everything went awry, including business and work. I was jinxed, most likely, and I had to sell cars, move blogging to the background and take up the financial sphere of life, ”Gubdensky wrote in his Instаgram…

According to the blogger, in Dagestan he could not make good money, for this reason he moved to Moscow in the summer of 2020.

At that time, Gubdensky, as he himself admitted, “lay in depression until lunchtime,” was looking for housing and work.

According to REN TV, Gubdensky in Moscow became co-owner of the company “Performance”, which was engaged in the wholesale of auto parts.

On Saturday, November 20, a fatal traffic accident occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. In a car accident perished blogger Said Gubdensky and President of the Dagestan Motorsport Federation Zaur Ibragimov. The functionary for two years was the head of motorsport in the republic, and was also the record holder of Russia in drag racing.

In the Moscow prosecutor’s office later reportedthat Gubdensky, who was driving a BMW car, was repeatedly deprived of his rights.