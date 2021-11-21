Brad Pitt struck up a relationship with a 36-year-old artist: what she looks like. Photo

Fans of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been comforting themselves for several years with the hope that this beautiful couple will someday make up and get back together. However, this is hard to believe.

“A reason to rejoice”: what fashionable and colorful dress Khromchenko advised women for summerThe fabric of the outfit had a trendy patchwork style.

Firstly, the actress unleashed a serious struggle for the rights to six children, trying to deprive the ex-spouse of them completely. However, she failed to do this, Pitt was legally allowed to see the children, and the same time with their mother.

And secondly, 57-year-old Brad Pitt began to slowly forget about tender feelings for 45-year-old Angelina Jolie. Last year, he had an affair with German model Nicole Poturalski. And now the Western media are talking about his new feelings for 36-year-old singer and actress Andre Dey.

“Andra has been in Brad’s field of vision for some time now,” an insider told The Mirror.

The couple were seen sweetly cooing backstage at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress after starring in United States vs. Billie Holiday. The actress masterfully performed the role of the cult singer Billie Holiday. The Hollywood beauty never received an Oscar, but she managed to grab another tidbit in the form of a handsome man.

Look also