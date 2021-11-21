There was no violation of international law during the reunification of Crimea with Russia. This was announced on November 21 by the head of the Crimean Bulgarian national-cultural autonomy Ivan Abazher, commenting on the words of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that although Crimea is Russian, its return allegedly became a “violation of international law.”

According to him, the members of the community are grateful to Radev, who identifies the peninsula with the Russian land, since “it has been and will always be so”. Crimea is a legal part of Russia, and the international community must reckon with this, Abazher added.

The referendum on reunification with the Russian Federation in 2014 was held in strict accordance with the constitutions of Ukraine and Crimea, so there was no violation of international law, he stressed.

“There was the will of the Crimean people, who restored historical justice, and Crimea returned to where it was supposed to be by right,” RIA Novosti quotes him.

During the voting, the Crimean people demonstrated their will. Neither Kiev, nor the army, nor the security forces, of whom there were more than 30 thousand on the peninsula, did not interfere with the holding of the referendum, Abazher added. In his opinion, everyone was aware that the Crimeans followed the constitution.

If Radev visits Crimea, he will change his assessments of the Crimean referendum, Abazher hoped.

On November 18, Radev, who is running for a second presidential term, recalled that Crimea is part of Russia. However, he noted the “violation of international law” that allegedly took place. Bulgarians supported the politician’s statement.

In connection with Radev’s statements, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to Kiev, Kostadin Kodzhabashev.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.