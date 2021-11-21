Bulgarians criticized Germans over obstacles to Nord Stream 2

https://ria.ru/20211119/potok-1759839966.html

“European idiots shot themselves in the foot again”

Bulgarians criticized Germans for interference with Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/19/2021

“European idiots shot themselves in the foot again”

Readers of the Bulgarian newspaper Dnes.dir reacted sharply to Germany’s suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification process. RIA Novosti, 19.11.2021

2021-11-19T16: 12

2021-11-19T16: 12

2021-11-19T18: 06

economy

Berlin (city)

Germany

European Union

gazprom

Father Frost

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_616c9a0c8813041bfde129df04017ee9.jpg

MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Bulgarian publication Dnes.dir reacted sharply to Germany’s suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification process. “This only shows how weak Germany and the EU are. Johnson. “Until March, only an additional mark-up (from the stock exchange!) Will cover all Gazprom’s expenses for the construction of Nord Stream 2. European idiots have shot themselves in the leg again,” stressed uhhh. “Russians will have a very happy New Year – Santa Claus tried: electricity in Russia is six times cheaper than in Bulgaria, gasoline is two times cheaper, gas is ten times … The state also makes additional payments there, “- complained the GPU.” Putin told them bluntly: you don’t want gas, heat with firewood. But do not forget that you have to go to Siberia for firewood. There is another option, but Greta Thunberg will explain this to them, “wrote Peter74. opaque, then a license … At the same time, spot prices are only growing. But it seems that EU officials (and Germans are no exception) live in some other reality, “Al Kapone believes.” Cool calls from Ursula: grit your teeth, freeze and be content with the sun and the wind to warm you! So you will save nature – you may not be able to be saved, well, okay, you are not important! Poor executives! “- summed up the readers. On Tuesday, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) announced the suspension of the certification process of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of Nord Stream 2. The process will resume when the company creates a German subsidiary, which re-submits The full text can be found on the INOSMI website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211119/potok-1759733242.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/potok-1759731545.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/krizis-1759789407.html

Berlin (city)

Germany

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f10affb2e2dd5ed3fa70a4c91cfb8f27.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, berlin (city), germany, european union, gazprom, santa claus, nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag, greta thunberg, russia