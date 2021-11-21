CBS learned the position of US intelligence on Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine – RBK

American intelligence officials believe that the likelihood of an invasion of Russian troops will increase as the cold weather sets in, this could happen in the next few weeks if the West does not intervene in the situation, reports CBS

Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP



US intelligence officials have warned European allies of a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the likelihood of which increases as the temperature falls. It is reported by CBS News, citing unnamed US officials.

“Invasion [России на Украину] depends on the weather, but it can happen within a few weeks if the West does not intervene, ”the TV and radio broadcaster’s interlocutors say.

CBS notes that on Friday, November 19, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milli, held talks with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), General Valery Zaluzhny. They discussed the security situation in Eastern Europe, including data on Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders. Milli, according to Colonel Dave Butler, Press Secretary of the Joint Committee, stressed the need to continue consultations between regional allies and reaffirmed US support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Data on US fears about a possible invasion of Ukraine appeared against the backdrop of the migration crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus, writes CBS. The American authorities have not yet determined whether there is any connection between Russia and the refugee situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, the publication notes. “We must prepare for this problem to persist for several months. I have no doubt that it will be so, ”CBS quotes Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.