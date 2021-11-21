Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have fun on cute new Lost City D video

Filming is over – now the actors can relax.

Shot from the filming of the film “The Lost City D”

Channing Tatum announced the end of filming of the action-comedy Lost City D and posted new videos and a shot from the set in honor of this. In the video, and in the picture, he is accompanied by Sandra Bullock.



In an extremely funny video, you can see Tatum jumping into the water with Bullock in his arms. The actors laugh and then hug sweetly. In a commentary, Channing Tatum wrote a couple of kind words about a colleague and praised the film at the same time:

“I love this film so much that I cannot find the words. I also don’t know how to express how special Sandy Bullock is. We are definitely created in the same laboratory, and at times we have a common brain. I love you girl. And, as you can see, I will always carry you around my neck wherever and whenever. ”

Earlier, the artist published another frame from the filming. Here Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock also have a great time on the set:

Fresh videos and a frame were posted on Instagram by one of the directors, Adam Ni, who works in a duet with his brother Aaron. At the same time, the director added a photo with him and a kind commentary, in which he thanks all project participants for the work done. The director wrote about Tatum and Bullock:

“Thanks to Sun and Channing for their dedication, ideas, endless fun, energy, willingness to try anything and positive on set. […] Now it’s time to edit! ”

“The Lost City D” tells the story of the insanely hilarious adventures of the writer (Bullock), who will go on tour as part of the advertising campaign for her new book. She will be accompanied by a model (Tatum), a man who posed for the cover of her novel. Right during the journey, the heroes will try to kidnap the insidious villain played by Daniel Radcliffe. And then the duo will somehow end up in … the jungle.

The cast of the tape also includes Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Raymond Lee and Oscar Nunez.

The Lost City D is set to premiere on April 14, 2022.

