Chelyabinsk region broke the record for the number of cases of COVID

In other regions of the Ural Federal District, the number of cases has decreased

In the Chelyabinsk region, over the past day, a record number of residents fell ill for the entire time of the pandemic. This is reported by the federal operational headquarters for infection control.

“Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 36,970 in 85 regions, including actively detected 2,463 (6.7%) without clinical manifestations,” the headquarters reports in its telegram channel.

There are 612 cases in the Chelyabinsk region. A day earlier, doctors detected coronavirus in 606 residents. 29 people have died in the last day.

Earlier, the epidemiologist, virologist of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Butenko, said that the incidence of coronavirus in Russia could decrease in two weeks. He stressed that the recession of the wave does not mean the end of the epidemic. For a complete victory over the coronavirus, mass vaccination is required, Butenko said.