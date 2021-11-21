China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania to Chargé d’Affaires – International Panorama

BEIJING, November 21. / TASS /. The Chinese government has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires. The move was prompted by the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Lithuania, China Central Television reported on Sunday.

As noted in the statement, the PRC considers the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Lithuania as a violation of the principle of one China and its territorial integrity, as well as interference in its internal affairs. “China expresses in this regard a sharp discontent and strong protest and has decided to lower the Chinese-Lithuanian diplomatic relations to the level of chargé d’affaires,” the TV channel quoted a statement from an official representative of the PRC Foreign Ministry.

“Taking into account the fact that the political basis for diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania at the ambassadorial level was destroyed, the PRC government had to lower diplomatic relations with the Lithuanian side to the level of attorneys in order to defend its sovereignty and the norms of international relations. the entirety of the responsibility arising from this, “the PRC Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chargé d’affaires is the position of the head of a diplomatic mission. According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Chargé d’Affaires class is the third rank of heads of diplomatic missions after ambassadors and envoys.

On November 18, a representative office of Taiwan was opened in Vilnius. It will not have diplomatic status, but it will be able to provide consular services. Erik Huang, who heads a similar office in Riga, where he is called the representative office of Taipei, has been appointed as its head. Lithuania expects to open its representative office in Taiwan in early 2022.

China recalled the ambassador from Lithuania in August, and on September 3, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the recall of the ambassador from Beijing. China also used economic levers: it suspended freight rail transportation to Lithuania, and reduced the credit limit for Lithuanian enterprises.

Taiwan status

Taiwan has been ruled by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island and were defeated in the Chinese civil war. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the communists came to power. Beijing considers the island to be one of the provinces of the PRC.