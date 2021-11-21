https://ria.ru/20211121/kitay-1759973928.html

China is about to boycott like the Reich

Less than three months are left before the opening of the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing – they will pass, you will not notice. Even the torch has already been lit in Greece. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T08: 00

Less than three months are left before the opening of the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing – they will pass, you will not notice. Even the torch has already been lit in Greece. But according to the steady custom of recent years, the audience is not occupied by the apolitical “Faster, higher, stronger”, as it once was, but by very politicized games around future competitions in Beijing. In the United States, there is talk of a boycott of the Games (they were really surprised!), however, so far only diplomatic. That is, about being ignored by American officials. “Let the helmsman Xi suit what he wants, American athletes, if they want, let them go, we (for now, in any case) can’t forbid them this, but for the American officialdom there will be no Games.” Not very polite, but polite is not in vogue in the USA for a long time (and even more so now). What is there to bow to the communists and – even worse – the worst economic competitors. And the fact that the Chinese are very sensitive to violations of etiquette (there is even the expression “Chinese ceremonies”) and are not inclined to forget such things – they have a good memory, so ugh Their etiquette. The reason for the planned diplomatic (so far diplomatic) boycott is universal and comprehensive: “violations of human rights.” In a one and a half billion power, moreover, historically recently experienced turmoil and “warring kingdoms”, fear of upheavals will always live in the memory of the nation. And if a dilemma arises – “human rights” (and understood in a very broad sense) or the absence of shocks, it is resolved in a predictable way. By the way, with all the love of the United States for this topic (“Human rights are sacred to me, I am numb before human rights”) why the rights were remembered only now. According to the principle “Go hunting – feed the dogs.” Or develop an equally uniform response policy. And not as in the case of the idea of ​​a diplomatic boycott, which bears the clear imprint of the conjuncture. Moreover, the Chinese civilization is twenty times more ancient than the American one. Several thousand years and two hundred years with a little – things are incomparable. And counting on the correction of Chinese morals by a hasty boycott is an attempt with obviously unsuitable means. It is possible to offend the Chinese, but no more. However, in the general context of the Olympic Games, it has long been a matter of the Chinese. Undoubtedly, the words of the Olympic Charter “The Games unite amateur athletes of all countries in fair and equal competition. In relation to countries and individuals, it is not no discrimination on racial, religious or political grounds is allowed “and was previously a good wish, periodically grossly violated. At the VII and VIII Olympic Games (Brussels 1920 and Paris 1924) German athletes were not allowed as representatives of the country that unleashed the world war … This was then repeated at the 1948 London Olympics – with the same explanation. If this is not discrimination for political reasons, then what? You can recall the boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980 and the Soviet Union’s refusal to participate in the Los Angeles Games of 1984. However, the then prohibitions and boycotts were motivated by extraordinary historical events and were not considered a precedent for any future Games. Whereas since 2008 (the only exception is the London Games of 2012) boycott and discrimination have become common practice. Sochi Games 2014, Brazilian and South Korean Games 2016 and 2018, now Beijing Games 2022. Instead of a world sports festival (as originally intended), there is a worldwide showdown, and under any pretext. “There would be a man (resp .: country), but there would be a case.” It is already possible to make a bet, what kind of reason will be invented to contemplate the wrong powers at the 2024 Games in Paris. Few doubt that it will be found. Doping, Crimea, Belarus, Bulk and sweeping pretext – human rights. Reports of the monstrous debauchery of state leaders are also suitable. In this sense, the message of tennis player Peng Shuai that once an important official forced her to prodigal cohabitation appeared very opportunely and at the right time. There is little confidence that this tradition will be interrupted by the enlightenment of the powers and the sports officials, who suddenly realized that the formula “Olympics = scandal” is destructive for all. There is, of course, another option. The international situation can escalate to such an extent that sports diplomacy becomes less entertaining. As was the case, for example, in 1939 – “We have no time to cry now, we now have other issues.” So it’s better to have eternal claims about human rights. At least they don’t shoot in front of them.

2021

