China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania – Gazeta.Ru

The Chinese authorities have downgraded the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the status of chargé d’affaires due to the opening of the Taiwan embassy. This is reported by the TV channel CCTV…

The PRC authorities regard the decision of Lithuania to open the Taiwan embassy as a violation of territorial integrity and interference in the internal affairs of Beijing.

“China expresses in this regard a sharp discontent and strong protest and decided to downgrade the Chinese-Lithuanian diplomatic relations to the level of chargé d’affaires,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania, which was a diplomatic breakthrough for the island. It is noted that Beijing opposed the opening of the Taiwanese representative office, which considers the island an integral part of the PRC.

China has not controlled Taiwan since 1949, when nationalists from the Kuomintang party fled there as a result of losing the civil war. At the same time, the principle of “one China” implies the recognition of a single Chinese state – and according to it, official relations can be established either with the PRC or with Taiwan.

Previously “Gazeta.RuReported that after the news of the upcoming opening of the de facto embassy of Taiwan, China recalled the ambassador and recommended the Lithuanian ambassador to return home.