China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania

China has lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania due to the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

BEIJING, November 21 – RIA Novosti. China has lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania due to the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Beijing claims that by these actions Vilnius violated its political commitments, enshrined in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations. In particular, the actions of the Lithuanian side were regarded as undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as gross interference in its internal affairs. the general consensus of the international community and the universally recognized norm of international relations, as well as the political basis for the development of bilateral relations. interests, creating a “bad international precedent.” “We call on Lithuania to immediately correct its mistakes. Do not underestimate the determination, unshakable will and tremendous capabilities of the Chinese people to protect the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry added. the office in Lithuania “was opened on Thursday. The first leader was appointed Eric Huang, acting head of the mission of the unrecognized republic in Latvia. In August, China recalled the ambassador from Vilnius, in response, the Foreign Ministry of the Baltic republic recalled its ambassador to China for consultations. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949. , after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.

