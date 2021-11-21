https://ria.ru/20211121/litva-1760017954.html
China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania
China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania – Russia news today
China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania
China has lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania due to the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021
2021-11-21T06: 53
2021-11-21T06: 53
2021-11-21T08: 45
in the world
Lithuania
Vilnius
China
Taiwan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156339/70/1563397002_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_582004614ddf32c153d8376e52a08a63.jpg
BEIJING, November 21 – RIA Novosti. China has lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania due to the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Beijing claims that by these actions Vilnius violated its political commitments, enshrined in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations. In particular, the actions of the Lithuanian side were regarded as undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as gross interference in its internal affairs. the general consensus of the international community and the universally recognized norm of international relations, as well as the political basis for the development of bilateral relations. interests, creating a “bad international precedent.” “We call on Lithuania to immediately correct its mistakes. Do not underestimate the determination, unshakable will and tremendous capabilities of the Chinese people to protect the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry added. the office in Lithuania “was opened on Thursday. The first leader was appointed Eric Huang, acting head of the mission of the unrecognized republic in Latvia. In August, China recalled the ambassador from Vilnius, in response, the Foreign Ministry of the Baltic republic recalled its ambassador to China for consultations. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949. , after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.
https://ria.ru/20210816/kitay-1745895923.html
https://ria.ru/20210813/urok-1745590877.html
https://ria.ru/20211119/litva-1759758163.html
Lithuania
Vilnius
China
Taiwan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156339/70/1563397002_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c759ef80a764d41080130222939be3d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Lithuania, Vilnius, China, Taiwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
China lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong protest in this regard, the Chinese side has decided to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of chargé d’affaires,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Beijing claims that by these actions Vilnius violated its political commitments, enshrined in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations. In particular, the actions of the Lithuanian side were regarded as undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as gross interference in its internal affairs.
“There is only one China in the world, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government of China, the principle of” one China “, in turn, is a general consensus of the international community and a universally recognized norm of international relations, as well as a political basis for the development of bilateral relations,” the statement said. …
August 16, 11:50
“Brainless lackeys”: the Chinese criticized Lithuania over the situation with Taiwan
“We call on Lithuania to immediately correct its mistakes. Do not underestimate the determination, unshakable will and enormous capabilities of the Chinese people to protect the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.
August 13, 10:49
Global Times: Russia and China must teach a lesson to Lithuania
In August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, in response, the Foreign Ministry of the Baltic republic recalled its ambassador to China for consultations.
November 19, 10:56
Lithuanian MP said about the threat of severing relations with China