Chinese crossover GAC Aion LX Plus with a power reserve of 1008 km goes on sale in January

It wasn’t until 2020 that GAC began experimenting with spongy graphene in lithium batteries, and this month the Chinese manufacturer announced that it would begin sales of the Aion LX Plus crossover in January next year, using this know-how to increase the range to 1008 km. combined with a 144 kWh traction battery.

As planned, the GAC presented the novelty at an industry event in Guangzhou. The use of spongy graphene to create a negative electrode for traction batteries allowed the Chinese company to reduce the volume of the traction battery by 20% and reduce its weight by 14%. The storage density of the charge has thus grown to an impressive 205 kWh / kg. The power reserve for modifying a crossover with a 144 kWh battery is capable of reaching 1008 km according to the Chinese CLTC cycle. The machine is equipped with two electric motors with a combined output of 540 kW (725 horsepower) and a two-stage gearbox. The crossover can accelerate to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds. Three RoboSense lidars with autofocus function are part of the active driver assistance systems.

The electric car, which will enter the Chinese market in January next year, will be able to replenish the charge from the brand new generation 480 kW stations. Mono-drive versions are also available with a single 180 kW (245 hp) or 240 kW (326 hp) electric motor. The cost of the new item has not been specified and will be announced later. Until now, a close range of more than 800 km among electric vehicles could only be offered by the serial Lucid Air sedan and the second generation Tesla Roadster, which is preparing for the announcement, but the moment of the start of production of the latter is regularly postponed.

At the end of this year, the volume of sales of vehicles with traction electric motors in one form or another in the Chinese market should exceed 3 million units. By the middle of the decade, the PRC authorities expect to bring the share of new vehicles of this type to 20%, but independent experts believe that in fact it may even reach 30% by the specified date.