Chubais’s legacy. How Rusnano found itself on the verge of bankruptcy

Moscow Exchange without explanation stopped trading in all nine issues of bonds of the state corporation “Rusnano”, placed from 2014 to 2020. Their total amount is estimated at 70 billion rubles, they are “hung up” by investors.

It is not known for how long the trading floor made the corresponding decision on November 19. Experts expect that on Monday quotes the company’s bonds will change dramatically – if trading on them is resumed.

How the situation developed

On Friday evening, Rusnano held a meeting with major bondholders, following which they published message the following content: “The agenda discussed the financial results of the Company and possible scenarios of restructuring in the interests of creditors.

It was stated that the accumulated disproportionate debt and the current financial model of the Company require adjustments.

Currently, there is an opportunity to work out compromise options for the development of the situation, which will allow avoiding the most negative scenarios. JSC Rusnano plans to continue the process of open and constructive dialogue with creditors and other interested parties. Information on further measures will be communicated as the legal opportunity arises to propose specific commercial parameters for changing obligations. “

As traders note, a press release on the meeting of the company’s management with investors was circulated after trading had been suspended.

PJSC Moskovskaya Stock exchange On November 19, 2021, it was decided to suspend trading from 17 hours 08 minutes Moscow time on November 19, 2021 in the following securities, “the statement says. message trading floor, which also lists the bonds. Holders of these bonds were blocked in the securities, as the exchange issued a press release after trading stopped.

No comments

There are still no other comments from either the Moscow Exchange or the company itself. In turn, investors are already predicting sharp changes in bond prices on Monday – if trading on them is resumed.

So far, Russian state-owned companies have never defaulted on their obligations. Investors’ faith in state support for Rusnano again makes experts consider this scenario unlikely, notes “Fontanka”…

However, at the end of 2020, Rusnano showed a loss of 52.9 billion rubles.

According to the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, the value of assets for the year fell by more than half: from 137 billion to 69 billion rubles. In December last year, Anatoly Chubais, who headed the corporation, left his post and was replaced by a native of Rostec, Sergei Kulikov.

Substantial uncertainty

RBK With reference to the financial statements, Rusnano announced that the company plans to attract additional financing from the shareholder – that is, the state.

It is likely that without him, she will not be able to service the debt herself.

The issue of providing additional funding was raised in the company’s reporting for the first half of 2021. “The management of the group believes that in the foreseeable future the liabilities, including the costs of servicing them, may not be sufficiently secured by the group’s assets, including due to the uncertainty of the forecasts for their implementation. Based on the state of the assessment of the group’s liquidity in the near foreseeable future, the group’s management believes that additional financing from the shareholder will be required, including for debt servicing, as well as for the implementation of financial and economic activities, “- follows from the document. The auditors of the KPMG company drew attention to this circumstance.

They concluded that there is “material uncertainty” that could cast “significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

“In fact – bankrupt”

The debt of Rusnano to creditors arose due to projects launched by the former head of the company, Anatoly Chubais, says political strategist Marat Bashirov.

“Behind the complex formulations lies the statement of a simple fact:

they took other people’s money, it is not clear what they spent on it, and now the new management of Rusnano must somehow return their money to the creditors.

In fact, Rusnano is bankrupt and only the state can cover its debts at the expense of our taxes, “he wrote on the Telegram channel. “Politjoystick”…

Experts believe that the situation requires urgent resolution in order to prevent a fall in investor confidence in all securities of Russian state-owned companies.

“The company announced a debt restructuring, translating into Russian – the company is trying to avoid default, in fact, it cannot pay its debts. The peculiarity of this story is that it is a state-owned company, and I am completely surprised why no solution has been found that would allow investors to continue to believe in Russian state-owned companies.

Despite the fact that the company is ineffective and failed to achieve the results that it set for itself, it is nevertheless a state-owned company.

Many banks, funds, including non-state, pension funds, invested in these securities, because they believed that this was a reliable investment, and counted on government guarantees. If this issue is not resolved with investors, then we will have big problems, first of all, with the balance sheets of banks. This urgently needs to be addressed, since human savings depend on it, ” Bfm Commentary by Stanislav Mashagin, Director General of the Investment Company Infrastructure of Russia.

According to him, the damage can be colossal and irreparable.

“The question here is – the state has not looked at it somewhere, has not helped somewhere? The state needs to do it. It is impossible to admit such problems on the Russian stock market.

Moreover, this is a public company, and the entire market depends on it. I hope that a solution will be found, and the restructuring is a sad fact, the question is how to carry it out. And to ensure the reliability and return on those investments that have been made, ”he concluded.

history of the company

Rusnano was created in 2007 as a state corporation for the development of nanotechnology in Russia, but in 2011 it abandoned this status and was transformed into a joint stock company, 100% owned by the state. From 2008 to December 2020, Anatoly Chubais (now the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation on the international climate agenda) was its permanent leader. His departure occurred against the backdrop of the transfer of Rusnano to the management of the state corporation VEB.RF as part of the reform of development institutions.

The Rusnano group includes JSC Rusnano, MC Rusnano and the Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs. Rusnano reported on investments in 138 enterprises and R&D centers in 37 regions of Russia. The corporation itself directly owns controlling stakes in 22 Russian technology companies, one in the US and one in the UK.

Previously, analysts criticized innovative development institutions in Russia, including Rusnano, for ineffective, according to their estimates, spending of budget funds. For 14 years, these institutions have spent 965 billion rubles, writes Ura.ru… For example, Dan Medovnikov, director of the Institute for Innovation Management at the Higher School of Business at the Higher School of Economics, noted that the main stake was placed on venture capital, start-ups and IPO on the stock exchange, but this scenario could not be realized due to the undeveloped financial market in the Russian Federation.