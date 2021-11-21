CNN reveals details of the draft of the first military concept of the European Union

As noted by the TV channel, the concept does not provide for the creation of a permanent EU military force. Instead, it is proposed to create rapid response teams, consisting of military personnel from member countries of the union.

According to the document, military groups will be formed to solve a specific task, and their actions will be regulated at the Brussels level. Their goals can range from the evacuation of the contingent, for example, as was the case in Afghanistan, to humanitarian missions and the maintenance of order at the borders.

Not all EU countries will be required to participate in every specific mission. At the same time, the deployment of troops on behalf of the European Union will require the approval of all participating countries.

The document also talks about the need for a unified approach of the EU countries to defense procurement, research and intelligence. This will make the bloc more efficient and competitive, the European Union believes.

According to the TV channel, some Eastern European countries, including Poland, Estonia and Lithuania, intend to support the EU project, provided that it mentions a specific threat from Russia and, to a lesser extent, from China.

In May, the foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries instructed the head of diplomacy of the union, Josep Borrell, to submit a draft of the first European military concept. The first discussion of the project should take place at a meeting of the EU Council in November this year.

The Council of the European Union noted that the “Strategic Compass” should enhance the EU’s ability to act autonomously, confront threats and challenges to global security, and promote its interests and values.

As noted by CNN, France is one of the EU countries most interested in creating a military concept. Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron called for the creation of a “European army” to reduce Europe’s need for NATO protection.