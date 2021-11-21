Cruella: The Hidden Meaning of Emma Stone’s Makeup and Hairstyles

Enraged, De Ville sets out to overthrow the Baroness. The girl returns to her natural hair color and starts experimenting with makeup. In one scene, Stone appears on screen with red lips strewn with crystals and the large word “future” on his face. And she is dressed only in what she sewed herself. This is how Cruella is born.

The story allows us to look at the heroine from a different angle – although, of course, there is nothing to justify the killing of puppies years later. There is a secret meaning behind the incredible beauty of De Ville’s images: partly this is a film about self-acceptance and how makeup helps in self-expression. Hair stylist and make-up artist Nadia Stacy, who, by the way, has already worked with Stone on the set of The Favorite (2018), was responsible for him in the film. We talked with Nadia about why De Ville inspires sympathy and what ideas are behind the beauty images of the film’s heroine, which will premiere on June 3rd.

How does work on such large projects begin?

In this case, one could draw inspiration from everywhere. In a huge room, I hung mood boards around the perimeter. To be honest, getting into it, it was easy to think that we were crazy: all these endless references to makeup and wigs of the 18th century, things from the 1950s and 1960s, something from the collections of John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood. I constantly studied hairdressing competitions for creating avant-garde hairstyles. And also, of course, 1970s punk. I could not understand where to start – and this is both pleasant and difficult.

Still from the movie “Cruella” Laurie Sparham / Disney

How has Emma Stone influenced your vision for Cruella?

I knew Emma – we worked together on the set of Favorite. So she knew what was right for her. She is very graceful, you shouldn’t make her hairstyles too big and her makeup too bright. This erases her features. Speaking of punk, I was looking for images that were both tough and beautiful. She turned to such icons as Debbie Harry – she, it turns out, often used lipsticks in pale pink shades. I never would have thought! So if I wanted an image like the one where Emma has “future” written on her face in large size (in the same font used for the cover of Sex Pistols’ 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks) – a crude, graphic and dark solution, then I need was to balance it with something gentle. Or, for example, red lips in crystals.

It is interesting to observe that all images have a secret, playful subtext. What did you want to convey?

Only the heroine herself knows this, but you and I also notice everything, like Emma. So the scene where she jumps off the motorcycle and rushes into the Baroness with this makeup on her face is a big step towards self-assertion for her.

As a character, Cruella undergoes a transformation as the plot unfolds. How did this affect your makeup and hair?

When I started working with the red-haired Estrella, I wanted her to look extremely simple. She seems to me like an ordinary girl from 1970s London. But the story develops, Estrella changes. I think that since childhood, she collected information about the world piece by piece and adapted it for herself. And I did the same in my work: I drew inspiration from everywhere and changed what I saw in my own way. At the Baroness’s ball, the heroine appears with a French braid. And when we meet the Baroness for the first time in the 1950s, she also has a similar hairstyle in one of the scenes. Young Cruella likes this style, she tries to repeat it, but looking at things through her punk prism. She is not afraid to experiment in order to understand what works for her and what does not, and then brings everything to perfection. And perfection is, of course, the familiar image conveyed by Glenn Close.