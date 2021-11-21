Current data on the incidence of coronavirus in the Tomsk region

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

During the day, 288 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Tomsk region. 23 people recovered during the same time.

In Russia as a whole, according to the website stopcoronavirus.rf, 36,970 new cases of coronavirus were detected per day. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9.331 million patients. 8,024 million Russians recovered on November 21 (+32 504 per day).

Also, 1,252 deaths from the virus were confirmed in the country per day. For all the time from COVID-19, according to official figures, 264,095 patients have died.

In the Tomsk region, over the past day, 288 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed. The total number of cases on November 21 is 53,546 people.

To date, 39,254 people have recovered (+23 per day). Died from COVID-19, according to official figures, 617 people. Over the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported in the region.

At the same time, the general statistics of the region do not take into account the data of Seversk – the FMBA of Russia keeps statistics on it separately. As of November 18, which is the latest published data, there have been 14,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11,657 recovered.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!