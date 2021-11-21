Deadly marathon: how 21 runners died during a race in China

Sophie Williams

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Zhu Kemin in the cave where he sheltered the marathon runners he saved.

When Zhang Xiaotao woke up, he found himself in a cave. Someone lit a fire nearby to keep him warm. He had no idea how he got there.

Zhang, who was lying unconscious, was discovered by Zhu Keming, a shepherd who was passing by. He wrapped the frozen body in a blanket and dragged it on his shoulders to safety. Zhang was one of the lucky ones.

In May of this year, 21 participants of the super marathon in northern China were killed. The reason was a sudden hurricane with freezing rain and heavy hail and a sharp drop in temperature. Nobody was ready for this.

On the morning of Saturday 22 May, the sun was shining brightly at the launch point, Baiyin City in Gansu Province, a former major coal mining center.

172 athletes had to overcome 100 kilometers through the Yellow River Stone Forest National Park, famous for its karst caves. The route ran across rough terrain at an average altitude of two thousand meters above sea level. A catastrophe broke out in the section between 20 and 30 km.

The extra-long race was held for the fourth year in a row, and before everything was fine. And this time the weather forecast was favorable. The organizers placed warm clothes in front of the marathon course so that the participants could use them if needed.

But when the athletes arrived at the starting line, a cold wind blew out. Runners in shorts and short-sleeved T-shirts huddled up and took refuge in a nearby gift shop.

Wicked route

Zhang Xiaotao started the race well. The path along the mountain paths was easy for him, and he was one of the first to arrive at the first checkpoint. The situation began to worsen when he passed the second checkpoint 20 kilometers from the start.

“I was halfway to the top of the hill when hail suddenly hit,” he later wrote on Chinese social media.

However, Zhang continued to run. He remembers overtaking hard of hearing athlete Huang Guanjun, champion of the 2019 Chinese National Paralympics, who struggled to hold on. Then I saw Wu Panzhong, with whom, after the start, ran head to head for some time.

Wu Panzhong was trembling all over with cold and fatigue and could barely speak. Zhang wrapped his arm around him, for a while they moved together, but then the wind became so strong and the ground so slippery that they had to part.

Zhang stubbornly continued to climb the hill, but the hurricane, which reached a speed of 94 kilometers per hour, was stronger. Zhang fell and stood up until he felt his legs and arms grow numb from the cold and refuse to serve. The temperature dropped to -5 degrees. Eventually the runner fell and was unable to get up.

With the last of his strength, Zhang covered himself with a heat-insulating cape, pressed the SOS signal on the GPS tracker, and fainted.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, It turned out that the organizers of the competition ignored the warning of weather forecasters

Nearby, Liulo Nanfang (name has been changed) fought against the elements. Freezing rain hit his face in such a way that it seemed to him that he was being shot at with a shot.

He met a man who staggered down the hill. He said that he could not resist and decided to return.

Lulu, like Zhang, was stubborn. But the higher he climbed, the colder it got, and the wind intensified. Several more runners walked towards him. Lulu was soaked through and through, cold water squelched in his sneakers.

Finally he stopped and tried to wrap himself in an insulating cape, but his hands were so stiff that he was blown away as he fumbled with the cape. Lulo tried to warm up at least one of the stiff fingers, holding it in his mouth, but it did not help.

He began to descend, but already saw almost nothing. Lyulo was in despair, but he knew that he had to resist to the last.

Halfway to the foot of the hill, he met one of the rescuers who were urgently sent to the track. He took him to a log cabin, where there were already at least ten athletes. Soon the number increased to 50. Some said that they saw their comrades lying unconscious on the sides of the track with foam at the mouth.

“Everyone’s eyes were red from the wind,” Lulo recalled the horror he experienced on social networks.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Yellow River Stone Forest National Park

Zhang Xiaotao, as already mentioned, was rescued by a shepherd. He brought the exhausted athlete to the cave, pulled off his wet clothes and wrapped him in a warm blanket.

It turned out that Zhang was not alone in the cave. There were several other people, some of whom were saved by the same shepherd. They waited about an hour for the comrade to come to his senses to return together.

Doctors and police met them at the foot of the hill. According to Chinese media reports, the operation involved 1,200 rescuers with drones equipped with thermal sensors and radars.

Twenty dead bodies were found along the track that day, including the 31-year-old winner of three previous races, Liang Jing, Huang Guanjun and Wu Panrong. Another marathon runner, numb to death, was found the next morning. Eight people were hospitalized with frostbite and injuries.

It turned out that the organizers of the event at the last moment received an alarming signal from forecasters, but did not cancel the race.

A major accident during a sporting event happened in China for the first time since 1986, when 10 people were killed while rafting on the Yangtze River.

Sit quietly and don’t speak!

Tragic news rocked the country. Many people wondered how this could happen.

Several marathon runners, including Zhang Xiaotao and Liulo Nanfang, have detailed what happened to them on social media. But Zhang’s post labeled “Brother Tao is on the run” soon disappeared.

Beijing website Caixin republished Zhang’s confession. A week later, a post appeared on his account in which she begged to leave him and his family alone.

It turned out that Zhang deleted the first post after some users questioned his story. Some wrote that he was showing off and showing off, others accused that he survived when others died, and others even threatened to kill him.

“We do not want to become Internet celebrities,” Zhang wrote after that. “We need peace. I ask everyone, especially respected journalists, not to bother me or ask questions.”

He added that the shepherd who saved him was also subjected to pressure from the media and “from other sides.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Rescuers at work

The daughter of one of the victims wrote on the social network Weibo: “Why was my father allowed to die?” – and was also insulted. Some users stated that she “sows gossip” and “helps foreign forces spreading bad stories about China.”

According to the sister of the other victim, Huang Yinzhen, local officials met with her and told her to keep quiet.

“They do not want relatives to discuss this with each other and with reporters, they follow us all the time,” the woman told the New York Times.

Pressure on the relatives of those killed in accidents that can be blamed on the state is a typical practice in China. For the government, the attention of social networks to such stories is undesirable.

Government measures

A month after the tragedy, 27 local officials were punished during the marathon. The first secretary of the Jingtai District Party Committee, Li Zubi, who had been dismissed the day before, was found falling out of the window of his apartment. The police reject the suicide version.

The Baiyin Super Marathon is just one of many similar events in China, where running is becoming more and more fashionable. The May tragedy put their future into question.

According to the China Sports Association, the country hosted 40 times more marathons in 2018 than in 2014. In 2019, a total of around 1900 different running events took place.

Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, many small towns and cities benefited economically from them, attracting athletes and tourists.

After the incident in Baiying, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection under the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party accused their organizers of “focusing on material gain” at the expense of security.

On the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the PRC authorities suspended competitions in extreme sports such as cross-country races, super marathons and flying in suits with wings pending new rules. It is not known when they will resume. Even a chess tournament was reportedly dealt with.

Potential participants, including future sports stars, are upset by the competition ban. According to the American sports and nature magazine Outside Magazine, sometimes they get down to business themselves and go to the mountains at their own peril and risk.