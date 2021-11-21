Deadly marathon: how 21 runners died during a race in China

Zhu Kemin in the cave where he sheltered the marathon runners he saved.

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

When Zhang Xiaotao woke up, he found himself in a cave. Someone lit a fire nearby to keep him warm. He had no idea how he got there.

Zhang, who was lying unconscious, was discovered by Zhu Keming, a shepherd who was passing by. He wrapped the frozen body in a blanket and dragged it on his shoulders to safety. Zhang was one of the lucky ones.

In May of this year, 21 participants of the super marathon in northern China were killed. The reason was a sudden hurricane with freezing rain and heavy hail and a sharp drop in temperature. Nobody was ready for this.

On the morning of Saturday 22 May, the sun was shining brightly at the launch point, Baiyin City in Gansu Province, a former major coal mining center.

