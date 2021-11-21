Delta strain of coronavirus self-destructed in Japan

Coronavirus incidence in Japan drops to 200

The incidence of coronavirus in Japan has decreased due to the “self-destruction” of the Delta strain. This statement was made by a professor at the National Institute of Genetics Ituro Inoue.

“Main reason [низкой заболеваемости COVID-19 в Японии] could be related to the genetic changes that the coronavirus undergoes during reproduction, with about two mutations per month. The delta variant in Japan has accumulated too many mutations in the virus’s error-correcting non-structural protein called nsp14. As a result, the virus struggled to correct errors in time, which ultimately led to “self-destruction” “, – quoted Ituro Inoue edition of the Japan Times.

The media notes that the incidence in Japan may have decreased due to wearing masks and observing social distance. In addition, vaccination has played a significant role – at the moment, 75.7% of Japanese people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

As a result, the number of infected in the country fell below 200. Previously, the delta strain caused a record incidence in Japan – almost 26,000 new cases in three months. In early November, for the first time in fifteen months, not a single death from coronavirus was recorded in the country.

Scientists from Harvard Chan School of Public Health previously published a study that looked at different scenarios for the development of coronavirus. The researchers noted that the greatest concern is the Delta strain, which has a high transmission rate and the ability to re-infection. According to scientists, due to these features, the coronavirus pandemic may be delayed. Only mass immunization of the population will help to reduce the activity of the delta strain.