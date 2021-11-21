Details of the night massacre in Solnechnogorsk: jealousy is to blame

The details of a night emergency in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow, where a local resident killed his mother and staged a shootout with the soldiers of the Russian Guard, came to light. Most likely, 53-year-old Vladislav Sharkov, who had to be eliminated, also intended to kill his partner.

As it became known to “MK”, ​​initially Sharkov, a turner by profession, had a falling out with his lady of the heart, a 58-year-old resident of Lenin Street. The quarrel broke out on Sunday night while drinking alcoholic beverages. The reason for the scandal was jealousy – Sharkov was jealous of the hostess to one of the guests. The man beat the woman, after which he got into his Ford-Ecosport car and drove to Nekrasov Street, where his mother lived. This house kept his MP-153 hunting rifle (the permit was valid until 2024). Most likely, Sharkov intended to take the gun and return to the house of his partner to shoot her. The man’s 78-year-old mother tried to restrain him. In a fight, he broke her leg, then put a plastic bag over her head and strangled her. After that, the criminal set fire to the house.

After only 10 minutes Sharkov returned to Lenin Street. There he began to shoot at the door of the house and the windows, demanding that his wife come out to him. The woman and her relatives hid and called the police. During the shelling, the owner’s son, a 24-year-old man, was injured – some of the bullets ricocheted into his left knee and left arm. Fortunately, he did not need hospitalization.

The Rosguard outfit went to the scene. Sharkov opened fire on their car and tried to escape in a Ford. In the area of ​​the monument to the heroes of 1941, it was blocked. The soldiers of the Russian Guard were forced to return fire. As a result, the offender was killed.

According to Olga Vradiy, senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigation Directorate of the ICR in the Moscow Region, it is planned to appoint a number of examinations, including forensic, ballistic and fire-technical. After establishing the cause of death of the pensioner, an assessment of the actions of the suspect in this part will be given.