Detained journalist Viktoria Ivleva remains in police custody pending trial

Moscow police decided to leave journalist Viktoria Ivleva at the police station until the trial on Monday.

Victoria Ivleva is a Russian photographer and journalist. The only journalist in the world who visited the Chernobyl reactor, Ivleva received the highest award of the World Press Photo Golden Eye in 1991 for reporting from there. In the late 80s – early 90s, she filmed in almost all hot spots of the disintegrating USSR.

In Moscow, the police detained participants in a series of single pickets against the liquidation of the Memorial society and political repressions. Among those detained are journalist Viktoria Ivleva and human rights activist Yuri Samodurov. In total, 12 people were detained.

OVD-Info reports about the arrests. According to the newspaper, as of three o’clock in the afternoon, 12 people were detained in Moscow. Protesters stood in Pushkin Square in the city center.

In November, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office demanded through court the liquidation of International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center, accusing them of violating the law on foreign agents.

Several Nobel laureates, scientists, writers and musicians of world renown have criticized this requirement. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia called the demand of the Prosecutor General’s Office to liquidate Memorial as an unfair and extraordinary measure. The Council of Europe called on the Russian authorities to abandon the liquidation.

In the human rights center, the actions of the Russian authorities were called political pressure. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said that Memorial has long “had problems in terms of compliance with the law.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow authorities have not coordinated protests in the city, citing epidemiological restrictions. At the same time, other mass events are held in the city.

Memorial and OVD-Info have been recognized by the Russian authorities as so-called foreign agents. Organizations do not agree with this status.