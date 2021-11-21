Died philologist and public figure Marietta Chudakova

In Moscow, on November 21, at the age of 85, philologist-literary critic, writer and public figure Marietta Chudakova died.

This was reported on Facebook by her daughter. The cause of death was a coronavirus infection, Chudakova was hospitalized in a hospital in Moscow Kommunarka.

Marietta Chudakova – Doctor of Philology, researcher of the literature of the Soviet period, mainly pre-war. She is especially famous for her works on the work of Mikhail Bulgakov. She also studied the works of Yevgeny Zamyatin, Mikhail Zoshchenko, Yuri Olesha, Valentin Kataev and other writers, archival studies and textual studies.

Marietta Chudakova is also known as a publicist. In the 1990s, she supported democratic reforms in the country. She was a member of the presidential pardon commission. Subsequently, she opposed the policies of Vladimir Putin. In 2007, she was one of the top three opposition parties, the Union of Right Forces in the elections to the State Duma (the party was defeated). She signed open letters against Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Chudakova also wrote several works of fiction, including a biographical novel for youth “Yegor” about the prominent Russian reformer Yegor Gaidar, whose work she highly appreciated.

Chudakova has repeatedly appeared on Radio Liberty. Below is the link – her conversation with Ivan Tolstoy about the need to tell truthfully and fully about the Soviet period of history: