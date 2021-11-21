Doctor Saakashvili: ex-president of Georgia ends hunger strike

Doctor Mikheil Saakashvili said that the politician began to eat

Photo: Efrem Lukatsky AP / TASS

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili came out of hunger strike. In a military hospital in the city of Gori, where the politician was, they said that he began to eat.

“The ex-president began to eat according to a specially developed scheme. As for the patient’s neurological status, compared to yesterday, there is a positive trend, although certain changes remain, “Interfax quotes Alexander Tsiskaridze, a doctor, a representative of the council convened by the Georgian Ministry of Justice.

The doctor stressed that Saakashvili’s condition is stable. However, the ex-president still has health problems that have not yet been resolved, Tsiskaridze said.

Earlier, the Georgian Penitentiary Service reported that Saakashvili was placed in intensive care after he lost consciousness in a prison cell. The ex-president was detained in the republic on October 1. He is being held accused under a number of articles of the Georgian Criminal Code. Arriving at the pre-trial detention center, he went on a hunger strike. Doctors were not allowed to visit Saakashvili for some time. In particular, the doctors could not get to the politician when he began to vomit blood. Saakashvili’s mother asked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to save her son.