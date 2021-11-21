Dwayne Johnson wants to lead the Fast and the Furious

Franchise “Fast and the Furious” returned to the big screen, fourteen months after the ninth was originally slated for release.

Needless to say, fans are happy with the new adventure of Dominic Toretto and his team, however, good things come to an end. Even Vin Diesel admits that he wants to “Fast and the Furious” ended on time, so the tenth and eleventh parts will be the finale of the main story.

Of course, Universal Pictures has no intention of letting its most grossing series retire, so we can expect multiple spin-offs. Hobbs and Shaw has every opportunity to continue the story

Insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Dwayne Johnson wants to control his spin-off franchise like Vin Diesel does now.

Apparently Johnson was already heavily involved in the development Hobbs and Shaw, appearing as producers through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, so it’s unlikely to be a big step for the franchises if Richtman’s information turns out to be correct. However, the question of how significant the voice of “The Rock” will be remains open.