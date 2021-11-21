El Salvador plans to build “Bitcoin City”

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, speaking at an event dedicated to Bitcoin Week, announced the government’s plans to build a Bitcoin City in the department of La Union in the east of the country.

According to Reuters, the city will be located on the shores of Fonseca Bay next to the volcano. The country’s government plans to build a power plant near the volcano, the electricity from which will be used to meet the needs of the city and the mining of bitcoins.

Bukele expects Bitcoin City to become a full-fledged metropolis with residential and commercial areas, restaurants, airport, port and train station. The city’s layout will be round like a coin, and in the center of the “Bitcoin City” there will be a square, in the center of which will be placed a huge logo of the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador is the only country in the world where bitcoin is the official currency.

The President said that residents of the new city will be exempt from taxes on income, property and capital gains, and the 10% value added tax will be used by the authorities for the development of the city.

The El Salvadorian government has entered into an agreement with blockchain company Blockstream to place a $ 1 billion bitcoin bond on the Liquid Network. Half of the funds will go to the construction of urban infrastructure and mining stations, and for the remaining $ 500 million, the El Salvadorian authorities will buy more bitcoins.

Subscribe to our TG channel to keep abreast of all the news and events!