Exciting curves: Jennifer Lopez tried on a revealing swimsuit, from which you can’t take your eyes off

Jennifer Lopez will never give 51 years. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Jennifer Lopez never tires of proving that she is number one both on stage and on Instagram. Well, who else at 51 can afford to try on a swimsuit with frank cuts that leave little room for imagination? It was in this outfit that the pop diva was photographed at the mirror in the bedroom, having posted the picture on the network to the delight of her fans. The singer’s post instantly got more than 5.5 million “likes”.

In the photo, J. Lo sits with his legs tucked under him and demonstrates the exciting curves of the figure. It is noticeable that the singer did not specifically prepare for the photo shoot: there is not an ounce of cosmetics on her face, her hair is twisted into a careless bun and hastily fastened with an elastic band. And yet she looks so that many young girls will envy her. “Forever young”, “Pretty woman”, “Jennifer, you are just a bomb,” fans write in the comments.

The snapshot of the singer in a white bathing suit has received more than 5.5 million “likes”. Photo: Instagram.

By the way, the photo was taken not in Jennifer’s house, but in the Dominican Republic, where she flew to filming the comedy “Airborne Marriage”. The film also stars Cheech Marin (“Spy Kids”), D’Arcy Carden (“A Better World”), Desmin Borges (“Utopia”) and Josh Duhamel (“Transformers”). According to the plot, the main characters – Grace and Tom – flew to the Dominican Republic to get married. Suddenly, all the guests of the wedding are held hostage. Jennifer Lopez plays the bride, her main partner will be the American musician Lenny Kravitz – he got the role of the former boyfriend of the heroine J. Lo.

The new year 2021 began more than well for the singer. Jennifer founded her own beauty brand, JLO Beauty, and launched a line of skin care products on January 1. Lopez admitted that creating the brand was her “30-year dream.” By the way, Jennifer is very successful not only in music, but also in business. She already has a fashion brand JLo by Jennifer Lopez: under this brand the artist produces clothes, perfumes and accessories. Jennifer created a fashion empire in 2001, and since then she has brought the singer and other investors over a billion dollars. Lopez was one of the first show business stars to launch a fashion business – and one of the most forward-thinking.

J. Lo with fiance Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Instagram.

Jennifer has been included in all sorts of ratings of the most fashionable stars more than once. In 2019, the Fashion Designers Association of America recognized her as the most stylish woman of the year. Everything is fine with the singer and in her personal life. Although she had to postpone her wedding to baseball player Alex Rodriguez indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is complete harmony in her relationship with her fiancé. Moreover, Jennifer is even thinking: should she cancel the wedding altogether? If the relationship is already cloudless, what will change the stamp in the passport? The pop diva admitted that they are in no hurry to sign and, perhaps, like the famous Hollywood couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, will live together for 37 years, without formalizing a legal marriage.

– We talked a lot about the wedding, but we were both already married. And what does this mean for us? The conversation always comes down to the question: do you want to get married as soon as possible? No, because we have nowhere to rush, – said Jennifer in an interview.