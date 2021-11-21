Fast & Furious 9 Director Answers If Dwayne Johnson and Jason State Will Return in Episode Finale

There will be no epic ending without Hobbs and Shaw.

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”

Upcoming Fast and Furious 9 director Justin Lin commented on the possibility of Dwayne Johnson and Jason State returning in the series’ final film.



The cult “high-speed” franchise will end with a large-scale story told in two parts, so we are waiting for more “Fast and the Furious 10” and “Fast and the Furious 11”. Vin Diesel is gearing up for an incredibly epic denouement of the story of Dominic Toretto and his friends, so fans, of course, await under the curtain all the iconic characters, including Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (State).

In a conversation with Deadline, Lin did not accurately confirm or deny the involvement of the brutal guys. However, the director definitely wants the duo to return:

“I never thought they were gone. For me they are still in this universe, part of the family. We can very well discuss the return of any character. ”

Justin Lin added that while developing new films, he usually does not have any hard restrictions in terms of creating storylines. Judging by his words, although Hobbs and Shaw will miss the ninth “Fast and the Furious”, they may well appear in the final film, if it is reasonable in terms of the plot.

Let’s remind, “Fast and Furious 9” will be released on May 20. Now work is underway on the sequel to the spin-off “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Show”.

