Fear of devaluation: the ruble is preparing to fall in December

The ruble exchange rate over the past month has lost ground – by 0.5% or in monetary terms by about 3 rubles against the dollar and the euro. And although it began autumn with a fairly confident strengthening, analysts advised not to rejoice ahead of time, because December is ahead – a historically difficult month for the Russian currency. And now well-known economists predict a quick and sharp devaluation of the national currency. How much the ruble can sink and is it time to buy dollars and euros, experts told MK.

Over the past month, the ruble has weakened noticeably. If on October 22 the dollar was traded in the region of 70 rubles, now for the “American” on the stock exchange they give 73 with a penny. Ahead is December: here memories of the peak of 2015 come to mind, and direct instructions from analysts that the Ministry of Finance and large companies do not need a strong ruble by the end of the year, because the more rubles they give for the dollar, the easier it will be for them to pay taxes. To some extent, the ruble can be supported by an even greater increase in the key rate of the Bank of Russia. Until the end of the year, there is only one meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, at which such a decision will most likely be made.

At the same time, there are depressing forecasts that the Russian currency is being prepared for a strong weakening. Thus, the well-known economist Mikhail Khazin warned citizens about a possible devaluation. According to him, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation may not be able to cope with the task of slowing down inflation by increasing the key rate. He recalled the situation that developed in 2014: the regulator was then forced to raise the rate immediately to 17% per annum. This helped to correct the catastrophic state of affairs in the domestic economy only in part. A year later – at the end of 2015 – the Central Bank of the Russian Federation had to devalue the ruble. Its value in relation to the American currency has actually fallen by half. A similar scenario can be realized in Russia at the end of the outgoing year or at the beginning of next year, Khazin believes. If this happens, citizens’ money will depreciate much more than the government is talking about today. The sharp “rise” of the dollar can again “zero” the savings of citizens, the economist warned.

Other experts also note serious risks for the ruble.

According to Evgeny Lashkov, general director of the investment company ABTs LLC, the weakening of the ruble will be facilitated, firstly, by the fall in oil prices. At the end of the first ten days of November, there was a tendency for the “black gold” to fall in price; from November 9 to 19, the price of a barrel of oil fell by about $ 6. At the same time, the United States launched a process of negotiations with China, Japan and India regarding the release of part of their strategic oil reserves. And official Beijing has already expressed its readiness to take this step. Against the background of this news, the price of “black gold” will continue to decline.

Secondly, the RF Ministry of Finance is overly active in terms of the scale of buying out dollars on the domestic market. This will not have the best effect on the ruble exchange rate.

Third, it is important to keep in mind the growing risks for investors in the global market, caused by the problems in the fight against the pandemic. In such conditions, the demand for dollars will naturally grow due to the high security of this currency. And all other currencies, including the ruble, will weaken.

Fourth, the expected increase in the Fed’s key rate associated with high inflation in the US will stimulate demand for the American currency while reducing its volume in free circulation. It can be expected that in the short term, the dollar will cost approximately 72-74 rubles, and the euro – 82-84 rubles, the expert predicts.

“The devaluation of the ruble has been going on with short interruptions for 30 years,” continues the conversation Andrei Loboda, a top manager in the field of financial communications. “I remember not only 2014, but also 2020 – last year the ruble lost almost 30% of its value against the dollar and the euro.” It is not necessary to rule out the implementation of extremely negative scenarios in the fate of the ruble. But with such record reserves and budget surpluses, which we now observe, it is very dangerous to lower the ruble. There is no economic explanation here. But damage to Eurasian integration and the well-being of people can be very strong. Until the end of the year, the ruble has every chance of strengthening to 70-72 rubles. per dollar, the expert said.

At the same time, according to Natalia Milchakova, deputy head of the IAC “Alpari”, it is pointless to buy cash dollars and euros for the New Year holidays, unless you are going to have a rest abroad. The euro is not the safest investment today, as this currency is depreciating against the dollar. The ruble may fall to 86 rubles. for the euro in the event of some unexpected event, for example, due to internal events in the EU. But in general, while it will be trading in the range of 81-84 rubles per euro, the analyst predicts.