Finland called on to build a wall on the border with Russia

Kai Mykkänen, a deputy from the opposition Coalition Party of Finland, called for a fence to be built on the border with Russia. According to him, they would not allow migrants to cross it outside the checkpoints.

According to the public broadcaster Yle, construction specialists called the idea “ludicrous and impracticable.” And all because of the lack of the necessary infrastructure on the border, including roads.

In particular, the head of the risk assessment center of the Finnish border service Mikko Lehmus pointed out that there are no legal barriers to the construction of barriers. However, this would be extremely difficult and would not protect against illegal migrants as needed.

Earlier it became known that temporary barriers began to be erected on the border between Estonia and Russia. This is done by the military personnel of the Defense Forces together with the officers of the police and border guard department of the Baltic republic.

Work began in northeastern Estonia in Narva in the Kuivaygi riverbed. They also go to the southeast in the village of Meremäe and on the Piusa River.

We are talking about a 130-kilometer barrier wire. It is designed to prevent a supposedly existing hybrid threat from Russia. The decision to install it was made against the background of the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.