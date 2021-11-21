Finland thinks about building barriers on the border with Russia | News | News

In Finland, they began to discuss the issue of building barriers on the border with Russia in order to prevent migrants from crossing the state borders bypassing checkpoints. This was reported on November 20 on the portal of the TV and radio company Yle.

According to the article, the topic was raised when the former Minister of Internal Affairs and MP from the opposition Coalition Party, Kai Mykkianen, in an interview with Demokraatti, expressed a desire that the government consider the issue of erecting barriers on the eastern border. The politician recalled that similar fences have already begun to be built in Poland, Lithuania and Estonia due to the accumulation of migrants on the border of these countries from Belarus.

At the same time, experts, according to journalists, considered the idea ridiculous and impracticable due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure on the Finnish border, in particular roads.

In an interview with Yle, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard Service of Southeastern Finland, Jukka Lukkari, also expressed the opinion that the installation of barriers at the state border is inappropriate, but it may be relevant in the immediate vicinity of border points. At the same time, he stressed that in this case it is about a decision of a political nature.

The day before, it was reported that the Estonian military, together with the police and border guards of the republic, began the construction of temporary barriers on the border with Russia. As it became known, by the evening of November 21, it is planned to repair a section of the border with a length of 2.5 km, which was actively used by migrants for illegal border crossings.

The crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland escalated sharply on November 8 due to the increased flow of migrants. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side. Some tried to break through the fences, others organized camps and remained in the border zone.

The EU countries blame Minsk for the incident. Great Britain, the United States and the EU states on November 12 agreed that the Belarusian authorities had artificially created a migration crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the accusations of Russia’s involvement in the situation on the border of Poland and Belarus are “an attempt to shift problems from a sore head to a healthy one.” He also called on countries to deal with their own internal problems, and not pass on their own issues to others. Minsk categorically rejects any involvement in the crisis.