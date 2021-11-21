Flayers demanded a maximum term for those who killed Kuzyu’s cat | News | News

Zoo activist from St. Petersburg Margarita Frudnikova spoke for the maximum punishment for people who killed a cat in Severodvinsk.

In an interview with REN TV, published on November 21, the woman noted that animal rights activists could not stand aside after learning about the brutal murder of a 14-year-old cat.

“We think this is a crime. They are killers, and killers should be in jail. Several cities joined the action. We have organized a collection of signatures for the court, which is located in Severodvinsk, and we ask the flayers to have a maximum sentence of five years in prison, ”she said.

In turn, animal rights activist Yekaterina Boguslavskaya noted that they managed to collect and send to Severodvinsk about 1300 signatures of caring Petersburgers.

“People came after work, came from Leningrad region to sign. Flayers in our society are a threat to absolutely everyone. Such evil spirits should not be among us, the law should work, ”she summed up.

The news about the brutal murder of the cat Kuzi in Severodvinsk, which caused a wide resonance, appeared in early October. Inhabitants of the city Artem Lavrentiev and his partner Anna-Victoria Gromovich are suspected of a crime. It is known that the couple stole the pet from Artyom’s mother, presumably in order to annoy her. The cat lived with a woman for 14 years. Animal abuse was filmed and posted on the Web. A criminal case was initiated. Flayers face up to five years in prison.

In Russian cities, an action “Signature for Kuzya” began, demanding severe punishment for both those suspected of torturing and killing a cat. 30 veterinary clinics and 10 cat cafes from 20 cities of Russia have already taken part in the action. By the morning of November 21, more than 238,000 people had signed the petition.