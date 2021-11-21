https://ria.ru/20211121/indiya-1760047384.html

Flood kills nearly 30 people in India

Almost 30 people died in India due to floods

Flood kills nearly 30 people in India

At least 29 people have died and more than 100 have gone missing due to flooding in the southwestern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, state officials said. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

NEW DELHI, November 21 – RIA Novosti. At least 29 people have died and more than 100 have gone missing due to floods in the southwestern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, state officials said. “The death toll has risen to 29, 1,316 villages are flooded. standby mode, “a government official told India TV. State Chief Minister J.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted aerial photographs of the affected areas to assess the damage. He discussed the situation with local officials, received detailed information about the destruction and asked for a calculation of crop losses as soon as the flood recedes. The state government announced the payment of 500 thousand rupees (6.7 thousand dollars) to the relatives of the victims. Significant damage to livestock is also reported: 612 heads of cattle, more than 1.7 thousand sheep and goats were killed, the total loss was approximately 23.1 million rupees ($ 310,000) – Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Sattur Ramachandran, has reported 518.99mm of rainfall in the state from October 1 to date, up 68% from the average this period.

