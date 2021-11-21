For the killers of the cat Kuzi in Severodvinsk demanded the maximum sentence – Gazeta.Ru

Zoo activist from St. Petersburg Margarita Frudnikova demanded the maximum sentence for the people who killed the fourteen-year-old cat Kuzya in Severodvinsk. She stated this in a conversation with the TV channel. Ren TV…

“When we learned about this monstrous story in Severodvinsk, about the murder of a 14-year-old cat, we were deeply shocked and decided that we could not stay away. We think this is a crime. They are killers, and killers should be in jail. Several cities joined the action. We have organized a collection of signatures for the court, which is located in Severodvinsk, and ask that the flayers be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, “said Frudnikova, stressing that” flayers are a threat to absolutely everyone. “

According to her, to date, about 1300 signatures have been collected and sent to Severodvinsk.

The brutal murder of Kuzi the cat, which caused a public outcry, was committed in early October this year. Inhabitants of Severodvinsk Artem Lavrentyev and his partner Anna-Victoria Gromovich are suspected of a crime. The video, in which the couple tortured the pet to death, spread on social networks.

Police initiated criminal case about killing an animal. Attackers face up to five years in prison.