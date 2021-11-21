Forbes named Rihanna a billionaire and richest singer – RBK

Rihanna’s fortune has grown to $ 1.7 billion. Forbes notes that the singer achieved billionaire status thanks to the success of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, launched in conjunction with LVMH.

Rihanna

(Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)



Forbes magazine recognized the singer Rihanna as a dollar billionaire – her fortune is $ 1.7 billion. She became the richest woman in the world of music and the second after TV presenter Oprah Winfrey in the ranking of show business stars with the highest income.

The singer earned most of her fortune (about $ 1.4 billion) not from music, but from the success of the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. Forbes estimated it at $ 2.8 billion. Rihanna owns 50% of the company, another 50% belongs to Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) holding.

The singer’s income was also brought by the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, launched in 2018 together with the American company TechStyle Fashion Group. According to Forbes, Rihanna owns a 30 percent stake. The magazine valued the brand at $ 1 billion.In February, the investment company L Catterton, which manages the funds of LVMH and the Arnault family, invested $ 115 million in the Savage X Fenty.

However, not all of Rihanna’s projects are successful, Forbes notes. In 2019, the singer, together with the LVMH group, founded the fashion house Fenty, which produced clothes and shoes. But in the winter of 2021, against the backdrop of a pandemic, its work was suspended “pending improvement in conditions.”