Ford abandons EV development with Rivian

The company with many years of experience Ford and its ambitious partner Rivian Automotive still went their separate ways and refused to jointly develop an electric vehicle, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both will focus on developing their own projects.

“Ford remains one of the [наших] an investor and ally in the quest for an ‘electric’ future, ”said a Rivian spokesman. Ford also retains 12% of the company’s shares for $ 13.5 billion.

A Ford spokesman noted that both corporations have made significant progress in EV development since the initial deal. And now each of them will be able to independently move forward with greater confidence.

Who exactly initiated the break is not specified. But, as the WSJ emphasizes, the first signs have been showing for a long time. The partnership was struck in April 2019, when Ford, among other things, invested about $ 500 million in Rivian.

In early 2020, Ford canceled plans to release another model based on Rivian technology, the luxury electric car Lincoln. The main concern then was the question of cash receipts in the context of the outbreak of a pandemic.

Since going public last week, Rivian’s market capitalization has more than doubled to $ 153 billion, making it the largest US company with near-zero revenue. Whether Rivian will be able to compete with Tesla after a super-successful IPO, and whether the enthusiasm of investors is justified, The Bell figured out here.