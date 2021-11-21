Forecaster reported night frosts in Central Russia – RBK

Photo: Alexander Avilov / AGN “Moscow”



The onset of meteorological winter for residents of the central part of Russia is postponed until December, said a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, reports RIA Novosti.

“Winter continues to slip, but at the beginning of the coming week it will nevertheless take half a step forward <...> the onset of a real Russian winter is postponed until December,” he said.

According to the forecaster, night frosts of up to 10 degrees Celsius will be established in the central part of the country, but in the second half of the week it will become somewhat warmer. On the night of Monday, November 22, it will snow in places, light ice will form, and at night the temperature will drop to 5 degrees Celsius. The night of Tuesday, November 23, will be the coldest of the season, Tishkovets warned – for the first time the thermometers will show minus 10, during the day there will be no more than 6 degrees Celsius.

“On Wednesday night it will also be frosty, minus 5-10, and no precipitation, but in the afternoon the warm front of the next baric envoy of the North Atlantic will rush to the Russian Plain, because of which the thermometer columns will rush to zero height,” the forecaster said, noting cloudy weather that day with snowfall and a weak blizzard.