Former commander-in-chief of the US Armed Forces in Europe questioned the need to create American bases in Ukraine

Former commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe Ben Hodges questioned the need to open an American military base in Ukraine. According to him, this can be regarded as an “unnecessary provocation”, especially since the United States does not have a strategy for the Black Sea region.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with “NV”.

“Without her (strategy. – RT) in the region, in Ukraine, how can we resist Russia? This means active work with Romania, Georgia, confirmation of our constructive relations with Turkey. Having a strategy, only then can individual politicians be developed, and then the rationale for opening American bases in Ukraine can be considered. Because now to open them, so that what? What is the goal? ” – said Hodges.

According to him, “hard times may come for American” real allies “if such bases appear in Ukraine, but at the same time they will not be part of any understandable strategy.

“All this can be regarded as an unnecessary provocation,” added the former commander.

He also called for realizing what kind of plan the United States and Ukraine have.

“And of course, the United States and Ukraine must understand that our relationship is strong enough to develop such initiatives,” the former military man concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about the military development of Ukraine by NATO.

He recalled that, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, there can be no foreign military bases on the territory of the state, and the current situation creates security problems for Russia.