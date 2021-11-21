https://ria.ru/20211121/koronavirus-1760059139.html

French authorities announced the “rapid” start of the fifth wave of coronavirus

French authorities announced the “rapid” start of the fifth wave of coronavirus – Russia news today

French authorities announced the “rapid” start of the fifth wave of coronavirus

The fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France begins rapidly, Cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Sunday. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T17: 12

2021-11-21T17: 12

2021-11-21T17: 12

spread of coronavirus

in the world

France

health – society

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757604726_0:253:2881:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_0c0c025e7b846a7008801685c9962765.jpg

PARIS, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France begins rapidly, Cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Sunday. “The fifth wave in France begins rapidly. Over the week, the number of new infections has increased by almost 80%, on average 17 thousand new cases are recorded daily,” Attal said on the air of the radio station Europe 1. According to him, now there are 164 cases of morbidity per 100 thousand inhabitants, while at the beginning of the week it was 100 cases per 100 thousand people. The spread of coronavirus is not planned. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the number of cases of coronavirus in France is more than 7.3 million, over 118 thousand people have died.

https://ria.ru/20211103/mutatsii-1757636101.html

France

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757604726_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3cb78d3652e2b16f9f27bc4912f42cc2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, france, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19