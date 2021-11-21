https://ria.ru/20211121/situatsiya-1760048644.html

French Foreign Minister called on Putin to intervene in the situation on the Polish border

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will intervene in the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus and put pressure on RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

PARIS, November 21 – RIA Novosti. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will intervene in the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus and put pressure on Minsk. The Presidents of France and Russia held a telephone conversation on November 15. As the Elysee Palace reported, Macron and Putin agreed to work together to reduce the level of the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. “Putin has close ties with Lukashenka, he must have ways to react, put pressure (on Minsk – ed.) – diplomatic or, perhaps something else, since the countries are connected by history, neighborhood, economic cooperation, and political … President Putin promised to intervene in the situation, I hope he will do it, “Le Drian said on the air of RTL radio station. On the border of Belarus with Poland, a spontaneous refugee camp was formed, mainly Kurds, which numbered more than 2 thousand people. This Monday, the refugees moved directly to the checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border, and on Tuesday they attempted to break through the border, but it was stopped by the Polish security forces using special means. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East. East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory. The press secretary of the Russian head of state Dmitry Peskov said earlier that communication between the presidents of Russia and Belarus is not enough to resolve the migration crisis, it is necessary to continue contacts between Minsk and the EU.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-21T15: 12 true PT0M56S

