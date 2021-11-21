French Foreign Minister Le Drian spoke about the “sometimes unbearable” neighborhood with Russia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted on RTL that Russia is primarily a neighbor, and neighbors “can be unbearable”, but it is necessary to maintain a dialogue with it for the sake of common interests.

“Russia is primarily a neighbor. This is reality, but geography is stubborn, as you know, and Russia has not expressed its intention to “move.” Sometimes neighbors are unbearable, there are neighbors who annoy you, but they remain your neighbors, so you need to look for ways to act together for the benefit of common interests, ”said the French minister, quoted by RIA Novosti.

He stressed that in any case it is necessary to continue “talking with this neighbor”.

The minister mentioned the past meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries in the “2 + 2” format.

“I cannot say that the meeting went very well, but the main thing is that it took place. We must always follow the path of dialogue, ”concluded Le Dian.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border during a telephone conversation.

Also on November 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that at the meeting in the “2 + 2” format, the topic of the deployment of NATO forces in the Black Sea was discussed.