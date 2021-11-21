https://ria.ru/20211121/interes-1760056089.html

French Foreign Minister said that Russia is not interested in a strong Europe

French Foreign Minister said that Russia is not interested in a strong Europe

PARIS, November 21 – RIA Novosti. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian believes that Russia “is not interested in a strong Europe”, including in its strong position on the African continent. “I think that it is in the interests of Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin that Europe is not strong , firstly, on the European continent itself, and secondly, in Africa. It is in our interests to have a more structured and dynamic relationship with Africa, “Le Drian said on RTL radio station in response to the question whether Russia is trying to destabilize France in Africa. In this regard, he also recalled the alleged presence of the Russian security company Wagner in Mali, adding that European sanctions were being prepared against the group. At the same time, earlier the representative of the French General Staff, Colonel Pascal Yanni, said that the French military did not find evidence of the presence of the Wagner company in Mali. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on November 12 that the accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali were groundless. According to him, Moscow has explained to its French colleagues what cooperation it has with Mali in the military sphere. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of the military presence of the Russian Federation in various African countries, in particular, the Kremlin has stated that there are no representatives of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Mali. When asked whether the Mali Defense Minister raised the issue of military assistance during his visit to Russia, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov replied that Moscow maintains contacts, including through the military, with many countries, including the states of the African continent. Peskov commented on reports in Western media referring to anonymous sources who claimed that the Malian authorities were allegedly in contact with PMC Wagner.

