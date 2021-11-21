From January 1, 2022, Russia will change the procedure for payment of pensions and control over their accrual | News | News

In Russia, from January 1, 2022, the procedure for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual will change. This was reported on Saturday, November 20, by the Parliamentary Gazette.

The corresponding changes were approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation. In particular, it will be possible to pay and deliver pensions in the territory with the introduced emergency regime, regardless of its nature, before the established date.

In order for a Russian to receive a pension payment assigned to him, he must notify the Pension Fund (PFR) of his intention. In addition, retirees will also be able to choose the method of receiving the corresponding payment.

According to the approved procedure, if a citizen of the Russian Federation was awarded a pension in a larger amount than it should be, then the new rules make it possible to withhold a certain amount from payments. However, those who received payments from non-state pension funds that stopped working will still be charged the funded part of their pension. For this, a pensioner should also contact the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the same time, it is noted that no deductions will be made from the pensions of elderly Russians who have been declared bankrupt. If a pensioner died, then his heirs, which he could not receive during his lifetime, will receive his payments after contacting the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on November 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the rate of indexation of pensions in 2022 will again be higher than inflation, and specific proposals in this regard are already being prepared in the government. On the same day, the State Duma Committee on Social Policy until the end of the year noted its readiness to amend the pension legislation to index pensions according to the level of actual inflation.

On November 9, it was reported that insurance pensions in the event of the loss of a breadwinner and social pensions in the event of the loss of a breadwinner for children under the age of 18, from January 1, 2023, will be assigned without statements from the day of the death of the deceased breadwinner on the basis of information from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation and the unified state registry office.