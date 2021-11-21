From Vietnamese electric car to UAZ. The first major auto show opens in the USA

The first major international auto show since the start of the pandemic has opened for visitors in Los Angeles. What auto industry premieres are most discussed – and in what conditions does the exhibition take place?

Fresh negative test for COVID-19 or full vaccination certificate and $ 20 per ticket. The first large-scale auto show since the beginning of the pandemic has opened to visitors in Los Angeles. Not all of the world’s manufacturers came. Fearing the postponement or complete cancellation of the event, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo, Lotus and even a relatively local Cadillac refused to participate.

The number of premieres suffered as a result, but lesser-known companies gained additional audiences. The biggest excitement was caused by the premieres from the Vietnamese VinFast, which brought two electric crossovers. The brand relies on the California market: it has already opened its headquarters there and is preparing to build a plant.

“Today we are showing cars that will be sold in the US around the same time in a year. We worked on this project with the designers of Pininfarina, who created Ferrari, Lamborghini and other amazing cars. We knew in advance that we were making an electric car, and this is reflected in the design, “says VinFast Chief Designer Dave Lyon.

Electric cars and green technologies generally became the leitmotif of the exhibition. Given that Joe Biden is set to ditch traditional-powered cars entirely by 2035, it should come as no surprise. Billions of dollars are being invested in gas stations and other infrastructure. However, there are difficulties with production: due to a pandemic and a shortage of components, buyers have to wait for their cars for several months.

“Now it has become a little more difficult to buy a car due to the lack of components, primarily electronics and chips at factories. As a result, the buying process has changed. Now you need to submit an application from a dealer, get in line and wait for delivery,” explains the automotive expert Jessica Edmunds.

But there should be no problems with the supply of Russian SUVs. UAZ brought its “Patriot” to Los Angeles, the name of which was changed to the requirements of the American market, taking the name of a well-known family of cars of this class. Technologically – no revolutions, but the importer takes it differently: 6 years of warranty and, most importantly, prices that start at $ 26.5 thousand.

The car will be sold early next year, and judging by the comments on social networks, there will be buyers. While top managers talk about environmentally friendly technologies and super-smart, but not always necessary options, budget-conscious buyers want a simple, reliable, inexpensive and passable car to work in any road and weather conditions.